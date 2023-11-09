Home News Cait Stoddard November 9th, 2023 - 1:10 PM

According to thefader.com, in a new alleged lawsuit the former executive of Arista Records L.A. Reid has allegedly been accused of alleged sexual assault. The music executive is allegedly being sued by an alleged former colleague at Arista where he allegedly worked from 1989-200. Drew Dixon allegedly started working at the record label back in 2000. and she allegedly claims Reid messed up her alleged career after she allegedly declined Reid’s alleged advances. Dixon includes allegations of two alleged sexual assaults from 2001 and ehe is allegedly seeking alleged unspecified compensatory and alleged punitive damages.

Dixon allegedly mentioned that Reid’s alleged behavior toward her while working at Arista was allegedly “sexualizing and harassing.” This allegedly includes Reid allegedly kissing Dixon and allegedly penetrating her without consent on an alleged private jet during an alleged company trip. A second alleged assault allegedly occurred several months later after an alleged event in New York. “It was very clear that I was being punished because I would not comply.” Dixon allegedly told the Times. She claims Reid allegedly declined her attempt to allegedly sign John Legend to the label, where Dixon allegedly believes it was allegedly linked to her allegedly stopping Reid’s alleged advances.

Dixon allegedly first accused Reid of alleged misconduct in December 2017, which is allegedly the same year Reid allegedly stepped down as chairman of Epic Records after an alleged assistant allegedly accused him of alleged sexual harassment. Reid’s alleged “persistent campaign of sexual harassment and assault forced me to abandon the work I loved when I was at the top of my game in the music business” allegedly said Dixon in a statement provided by her lawyers. Dixon allegedly left the industry 2002 to attend allegedly Harvard Business School and is now a board member at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.