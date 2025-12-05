Childish Gambino Shares New Amazon Music-Exclusive Cover Of OutKast’s “Prototype”

Home News Steven Taylor December 5th, 2025 - 5:18 PM

GRAMMY-winning artist Childish Gambino shared a new release today, a cover of the iconic OutKast track “Prototype,” exclusively available through Amazon Music. The cover was first revealed by Gambino last month when he played the track as part of his live performance at Camp Flog Gnaw festival in November. Now, the full recording of that performance can be found via Amazon Music. A clip from the live performance was posted to Instagram by the official Amazon Music account.

“A song like ‘Prototype’ felt like the start of something new,” said Gambino after the performance, “a vision of love, sound, and identity still taking shape. It showed how far you could stretch hip-hop, how honest and strange and beautiful it could be. There’s a little bit of OutKast in everything I’ve ever done, and this cover is my way of honoring that.” Gambino, real name Donald Glover, indicted OutKast to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles with a speech, where he credited the duo as an influence and inspiration in his own musical career. The event further honored the duo with performances from many fellow artists including Tyler, the Creator, who featured Glover on his recently released and acclaimed album Chromakopia. Gambino’s cover of the track further shows the respect and reverence shared among many modern artists for OutKast, the duo being a majorly influential force during it’s time in the 1990s and 2000s