Converge Performs “Towing Jehovah” For The First Time in 22 Years Along With Other Deep Cuts

Emily Lopez December 15th, 2025 - 10:06 PM

On December 13, Converge played the Saddest Day Festival in Boston with a 23 song set list. This performance comes almost a week after Converge’s drummer, Ben Koller, survived a car accident. The accident itself was severe, as Koller posted a picture of his car after the accident on his Instagram account, which had been flipped onto its roof and badly damaged. Despite the circumstances, Koller walked away from the accident relatively unharmed, which is what has allowed him to perform with the rest of the band so soon after the car crash.

Among their set list was “Towing Jehovah,” which was released in 1998. According to Metal Injection, “Towing Jehovah hasn’t been played since 2004, making it almost 22 years since it has been performed. Converge also brought back other old favorites for their performance, marking a huge moment for original fans of the band. These songs include: “Conduit” which was performed almost 18 years ago in 2008, “Lonewolves” which was performed almost 15 years ago in 2011 and “My Unsaid Everything” that was last performed in 2012, marking almost 14 years since it was last performed. “Black Cloud” was also among the set list, which was last performed in 2019, making it almost 7 years since the last time it was played on stage. For those who are interested in watching Converge’s full performance, the video has been uploaded on YouTube. It can also be seen below. The video includes timestamps for each song, which also highlights “Towing Jehovah” making an appearance for the first time since 2004.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva