Converge Announce New Album Love Is Not Enough For February 2026 Release, Share Title Track & Video

Converge have announced their new album Love Is Not Enough, arriving on February 13, 2026, and they have released the emotional title track along with a stark and haunting music video. After thirty five years and eleven albums, the group still moves with purpose, sharpening their blend of punk, hardcore and metal into something that feels painfully honest.

The title track captures the album’s central idea which is trying to stay compassionate in a world that constantly pushes people toward hardness. The music leans into that tension. Kurt Ballou’s guitar work feels restless and coarse, the rhythm section drives forward with steady pressure and Jacob Bannon’s voice cuts through everything with a worn but determined intensity. His lyrics reflect on the difficulty of holding onto empathy when surrounded by what he calls “scavengers,” and the song feels like someone fighting to remain open rather than shutting down.

The Love Is Not Enough video matches that feeling with simple but striking visuals. Shot in black and white, it centers on the band performing in a dark room where the light barely reaches the walls. Between the performance shots, brief images appear and disappear quickly. We see cracked earth, rough wood grain, water trembling as if disturbed by an unseen force. Nothing in the video tells a literal story, but the mix of textures and shadows builds a sense of pressure and weariness that fits the song perfectly.

The band has been clear that this record avoids over polishing. There are no guests and no digital smoothing, just the sound of four musicians leaning into the real, imperfect moments that give their music its power. Bannon says the album’s track list was shaped to increase energy from start to finish, making it feel like one growing wave rather than a collection of singles. Recorded and mixed by Ballou at God City in Salem and paired with artwork created by Bannon, Love Is Not Enough is shaping up to be one of Converge’s most forceful statements. The band will appear at Saddest Day Fest on December 13 in Boston, with more details on the album coming soon.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Love Is Not Enough Track List

01 Love Is Not Enough

02 Bad Faith

03 Distract and Divide

04 To Feel Something

05 Beyond Repair

06 Amon Amok

07 Force Meets Presence

08 Glided Cage

09 Make Me Forget You