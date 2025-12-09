Converge Drummer Ben Koller Survives Severe Car Accident

Home News Emily Lopez December 9th, 2025 - 9:26 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Ben Koller is the drummer for metal band Converge, and has been for over 25 years since he joined in 1999. On December 7th, a concerning image was posted to Koller’s Instagram. It showed a silver car that had been flipped onto its roof and severely damaged. As Koller would explain, he had once been in that car when he was “t-boned” by another car in an accident. According to Loudwire, he also thanked Toyota for saving his life, to which the company responded saying they’re sorry about the accident but glad he’s okay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Koller (@benjaminkoller)

Given the circumstances, Koller is more than okay compared to the alternative. He came out of the accident mostly unharmed, still functioning fine. According to Koller’s post, the other car had fled the scene after the accident, but their bumper which still had the license plate on it fell off in the collision. This incident left Koller inspired has he shared words of wisdom in the post, encouraging others to not “… waste a second this thing could be over at any second and it’s completely out of your control.”

According to Converge’s official website, their next performance is scheduled for December 13th in Boston at the Saddest Day 2025 festival, which is named after the band’s song of the same name. Thankfully, Koller will be able to make the show. Tickets for their Boston show, as well as several shows across Europe in June and July, are available for purchase.