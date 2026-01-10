Luke Combs Announces New Album The Way I Am For March 2026 Release, Shares New Song “Sleepless In A Hotel”

Home News Leila Franco January 10th, 2026 - 5:11 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Luke Combs has announced his next full-length album, The Way I Am, set to release March 20th via Sony Music Nashville and he’s giving fans an early glimpse with the release of a new song and video, “Sleepless in a Hotel Room.” The track is a defining introduction to an album that finds Combs looking inward, chronicling the emotional weight of life on the road and the quiet moments that come with it.

“Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” written by Combs alongside Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton, is a slow-burning, reflective country song built on warm acoustic tones. Combs’ unmistakable voice sits front and center, carrying a sense of loneliness and restlessness that mirrors the song’s title. Lyrically, it captures the familiar touring-night experience. The feeling of lying awake in an unfamiliar room, mind racing with thoughts of home, love and the sacrifices that come with chasing a dream. It’s intimate and unguarded. The accompanying video is the official studio version, keeping the focus on the song’s lyrics and message rather than a big video production.

Of the project, Combs shared, “It’s been a long process getting this thing going, but I’m really proud of this record. I’ve loved the song ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room’ for a long time and it’s been awesome to see how excited the fans are for that one as well.” That pride is evident across The Way I Am, a 22-track album produced by Combs, Singleton and Chip Matthews that further cements his reputation as one of country music’s most relatable storytellers. The album includes previously released tracks like “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away” and “Back in the Saddle.”

In celebration of the new music, Combs will kick off his massive “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” this spring, with sold-out stadium shows already lined up across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.