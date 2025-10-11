Luke Combs Announces Spring 2026 North American ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ Tour Dates

Home News Leila Franco October 11th, 2025 - 6:03 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Country music legend Luke Combs is hitting the road once again, announcing his “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour,” set to kick off in spring 2026. The global superstar will bring his signature stadium-filling energy to fans across North America and Europe, marking one of his biggest tours to date. In a statement, Combs shared his excitement about the upcoming run, “While the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans. It’s hard to beat!”

Joining Combs on select dates are an impressive lineup of special guests, including Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James and The Castellows. Together, the lineup promises fans an unforgettable mix of hits, powerhouse vocals and amazing live performances.

Fans will have multiple chances to secure tickets. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 15th at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale following on Friday, October 17th at 10 a.m. local time. Members of The Bootleggers, Combs’ official fan club, will receive early access through an exclusive pre-sale starting Tuesday, October 14th at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour announcement follows a series of career milestones for Combs, who recently made history as the highest RIAA-certified country artist ever, surpassing Garth Brooks with 168 million units sold. He also became the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, cementing his place as one of the most influential figures in modern country music.

Luke Combs’ “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” promises to deliver exactly what the title suggests, a celebration of country music, community and unforgettable nights under the lights.

My Kinda Saturday Night Tour Dates

10/10 – Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, TX

10/23–10/25 – Bootleggers Bonfire – Miramar Beach, FL

03/21 – Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV*

04/04 – Scott Stadium – Charlottesville, VA†

04/11 – Jack Trice Stadium – Ames, IA†

04/18 – Notre Dame Stadium – South Bend, IN†

04/25 – Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH†

05/02 – Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, TN†

05/09 – Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium – Norman, OK†

05/16 – Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI†

05/30 – Parc Jean-Drapeau – Montreal, QC†

06/06 – Rogers Stadium – Toronto, ON†

07/04 – Ullevi – Gothenburg, Sweden‡

07/07 – Accor Arena – Paris, France§

07/11 – Johan Cruijff ArenA – Amsterdam, Netherlands‡

07/18 – Slane Castle – Ireland‡

07/25 – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium – Edinburgh, U.K.+