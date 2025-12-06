Luke Combs Shares Sentimental New Single “Giving Her Away”

Home News Leila Franco December 6th, 2025 - 2:16 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Luke Combs returns with “Giving Her Away,” a tender new single that finds the country superstar leaning into the emotional storytelling that has defined his historic rise. Made on warm acoustics and a steady, heartfelt vocal performance, the song unfolds like a private moment captured in real time. It is quiet, sincere and undeniably personal. Written by Josh Phillips, the track struck Combs immediately. “One of my good buddies Josh sent me this song and I was just absolutely blown away by it,” Combs says. The recording marks a rare full-circle moment for the singer, who now gets to help bring a close friend’s writing to a global audience.

The accompanying studio video keeps the focus on the song itself. Shot in a recording space, the visual follows Combs at the mic as he works through the track. Headphones on, eyes closed and capturing the song with his trademark vocals. Subtle shots of the booth show the craft behind the performance and the video ends simply. Combs gives a quiet thumbs-up, leaves the booth and lets the song speak for itself.

“Giving Her Away” arrives after Combs’ The Prequel, the three-song collection he released earlier this fall, as well as his recent country-radio #1, “Back in the Saddle.” It also lands as Combs prepares for his massive My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, which will bring sold-out stadium shows to the U.S., U.K. and Europe. The new single only adds to a legendary stretch for Combs, who recently became the most RIAA-certified country artist of all time, surpassing Garth Brooks, and made history as the first country act to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.