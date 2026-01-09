Eric Hilton Announces New Album A Sky So Close For February 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “The Dharma Lovers”

Home News Steven Taylor January 9th, 2026 - 4:18 PM

Producer and trip-hop artist Eric Hilton has announced A Sky So Close, his coming ninth solo album set to release next month. With the announcement, Hilton has shared a taste of the coming album, the lead single titled “The Dharma Lovers.” It can be found on Hilton’s YouTube channel.

The atmospheric track has a very relaxing, almost spiritual vibe to it helped by the heavy use of a sitar as a lead instrument. The instrumentation alongside some chanting all has a vibe suiting the name, derived from the concept of “Dharma” found in many Indian religions such as Buddhism. It provides for a nice first sampling of the mellow, hazy beats expected off the full 12-track release of A Sky So Close. “This record is an atmosphere, a state of mind. I indulge myself by making music that I want to listen to,” Hilton said. “It’s a more solitary record than some of my other work, there is not a big list of guest performers on this one. It’s really like my stream of consciousness.”

Hilton spoke further on the track, sharing “I’m really a bassline designer. I mean, I’m a passable bass player, but if a lick is a little too tricky for me, I’ll bring in a friend to play it. And I also really like to weave bass samples and live playing together, so you can get new kinds of grooves that one person couldn’t really play.” “The Dharma Lovers” is the second track on the 12 song album, the full listing of which can be found below.

A Sky So Close Tracklist

Akasha

The Dharma Lovers

Breathe Me In

Lalita

The Endless Raga

Pondering Soul

A Sky So Close

Kali

The Emerald Door

Ghatam

Behind My Eyes (Reprise)

The Lotus Gate