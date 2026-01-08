Spotify Confirms ICE Recruitment Ads Are No Longer Running on the Platform

Home News Jasmina Pepic January 8th, 2026 - 4:08 PM

Spotify has confirmed that recruitment advertisements for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are no longer running on its streaming platform. The decision marks the end of a controversial campaign that drew months of criticism from users, artists and political activists. Critics had argued that Spotify’s acceptance of the ads was at odds with its image as a cultural tastemaker and inclusive service.

According to Variety, Spotify acknowledged that the ICE recruitment spots have stopped playing on its service and said that they were part of a broader U.S. government campaign that ran across major media and platforms. The ads originally appeared between songs for users of Spotify’s free tier and were part of a recruitment initiative tied to federal efforts to expand the ranks of ICE officers by the end of 2025.

Last year, the placement of these ads sparked significant backlash from both listeners and musicians. Some artists publicly announced plans to remove their music from Spotify in protest, and grassroots groups organized boycotts urging users to cancel subscriptions and push the company to end its involvement with the campaign. Spotify had previously defended its decision to run the advertisements, stating that they complied with its advertising policies and that users could provide feedback through thumbs-up or thumbs-down reactions.

While the ICE ads are no longer active on the platform, Spotify’s statement framed the change as a result of the broader campaign’s conclusion rather than a shift in its advertising standards. It remains to be seen whether similar government recruitment spots might return to Spotify in the future.