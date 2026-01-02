No Kings Organizers Send Spotify CEOs Open Letter Calling For Removal Of ICE Ads On Streaming Service

Home News Leila Franco January 2nd, 2026 - 4:26 PM

Organizers behind the nationwide No Kings demonstrations have sent an open letter to Spotify’s newly appointed CEOs, urging the company to remove Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recruitment ads from its streaming platform.

The letter, sent by Indivisible on the executives’ first day in office, frames the request as part of a broader concern about Spotify’s role in distributing government messaging that activists say contributes to fear and harm in immigrant and working-class communities. According to the organizers, Spotify has acknowledged running ICE recruitment ads, which they argue are part of an aggressive hiring push tied to expanded enforcement efforts. Indivisible warns that by accepting the ads, Spotify risks allowing its platform to function as a channel for messaging rooted in coercion.

In the letter, Indivisible calls for two specific actions. Ending all advertising relationships with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security and committing to a review and revision of Spotify’s advertising policies to prevent what they describe as government propaganda or hate-based recruitment campaigns in the future. Indivisible also requests a meeting with Spotify leadership to discuss these concerns directly, presenting the issue as an opportunity for the company to align its practices with its stated values. The letter closes by urging Spotify to take a clear stand and reject the use of its platform to promote government actions that, in their view, endanger vulnerable communities.