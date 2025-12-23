Spotify Issues Statement After Pirate Activist Group Reportedly Scrape Metadata & Audio Files From Streaming Platform

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2025 - 2:01 PM

According to Billboard.com, a pirate activist group has allegedly scraped and released metadata from Spotify, according to a blog post on open source search engine Anna’s Archive. The report alleges the scrape includes 256 million rows of track metadata and 86 million audio files, to be allegedly distributed on P2P networks in bulk torrents totaling roughly 300 terabytes. As of December 21, the report allegedly indicated that only metadata, not music files, have been released.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, a representative for Spotify said there is an investigation underway to find out how the alleged scalpers gained access to the platform “An investigation into unauthorized access identified that a third party scraped public metadata and used illicit tactics to circumvent DRM to access some of the platform’s audio files.” And now, a Spotify spokesperson just released the following statement: “Spotify has identified and disabled the nefarious user accounts that engaged in unlawful scraping. We’ve implemented new safeguards for these types of anti-copyright attacks and are actively monitoring for suspicious behavior. Since day one, we have stood with the artist community against piracy, and we are actively working with our industry partners to protect creators and defend their rights.” said Spotify.