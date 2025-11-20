Spotify Announces Expanded Song Credits as They Acquire WhoSampled

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 20th, 2025 - 3:02 PM

Spotify has announced that it is acquiring WhoSampled, the well-known platform that catalogs music samples, covers, and remixes. The move brings WhoSampled’s deep database into Spotify’s ecosystem while allowing the brand to continue operating independently. In tandem with the acquisition, Spotify is rolling out new features aimed at giving listeners richer insight into how songs are made.

According to a report from Pitchfork, Spotify will launch a feature called SongDNA that uses WhoSampled’s database to display the relationships between songs. This includes samples, covers and contributing artists. This integration will allow users to trace a song’s lineage and discover how tracks are connected via shared musical elements.

At the same time, Spotify is expanding its Song Credits feature to include all personnel involved in a track’s creation, not just the main artist, songwriters and producers. Jacqueline Ankner, who leads Spotify’s Songwriter & Publisher Partnerships, said the change reflects the belief that “every song is a collaboration, and every contributor should be seen.”

Spotify is also introducing “About the Song”, a feature that delivers stories, inspirations and cultural context behind a track via swipeable cards in the “Now Playing” view. The new features will roll out first to Premium users. Spotify plans to launch SongDNA and About the Song via a “Spotify for Artists Preview,” so creators can review the credits for accuracy.

For its part, WhoSampled says that it will improve its platform under Spotify’s wing. Listening to community feedback, it expects to speed up moderation of new submissions, remove display ads and make its mobile apps free.