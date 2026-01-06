The Cribs Share Vibrant New Single & Video “Never The Same’

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2026 - 2:52 PM

According to NME.com, The Cribs has shared the new single, “Never The Same”, which was originally written for Louis Tomlinson. As a whole, the groups ditty is wonderful by how the music shakes the background with a killer rock and jazz vibe, while the vocalist fills the air with beautiful harmonies. As for the music video, each scene shows viewers The Cribs performing the tune in different backgrounds.

“Never The Same’ is kind of a throwback to our original approach: trim all the fat, bring it in as short as possible and keep out of the way… streamlined, stylish,” explained singer and guitarist Ryan Jarman. It’s almost a little paradoxical as lyrically it’s about feeling like a different person at this point in life, and missing the chaos of your previous existence, even if it wouldn’t make sense anymore.”

Singer and bassist Gary Jarman adds: “We wrote ‘Never The Same’ the evening that we returned home from Italy, after playing Louis Tomlinson’s Away From Home festival. The night before, we had been talking with Louis’ manager about maybe writing and/or producing some tracks for his next LP, so upon our return to Wakefield we got to work and banged this out, fully formed, in a couple of hours. However, the band ended up getting attached to the song and ultimately decided to keep it for ourselves.”