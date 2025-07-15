The Cribs Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates Marking First In 8 Years

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Cribs has announced they will be playing Riot Fest in September and they have added a few North American headline shows after the event, which will be their first in eight years. For the upcoming tour, The Cribs will be visiting Toronto’s Lee’s Palace on September 23, Boston’s The Sinclair on September 25 and Brooklyn’s Warsaw on September 27. Tickets for all headline dates will be released on sale Friday, July 18 ,at 10 a.m. local time.
The Crib Tour Dates
9/20 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL
9/23 – Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON
9/25 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA
9/27 – Warshaw -Brooklyn, NY