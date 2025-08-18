The Cribs Announce New Album Selling A Vibe For January 2026 Release, Share Lead Single “Summer Seizures”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 18th, 2025 - 12:38 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, The Cribs have announced they will be releasing their ninth album, Selling A Vibe, on January 9, 2026 through PIAS. The upcoming album is the band’s first since 2020’s The Night Network and the Jarman brothers, Gary, Ryan and Ross, made it with producer Patrick Wimberly of Chairlift.

“I think as time has gone by our albums have become more and more open and as such the songs on Selling A Vibe feel very personal,” says Ryan Jarman. “So it can be nerve wracking releasing them because they matter so much to us. I know that may sound overly romantic or idealistic, but ultimately it’s the only thing that matters when all is said and done.

The artist adds: “Did we connect with people? We don’t want this to be seen as an “indie rock” record or a “punk” record or whatever – all those things that used to seem to matter to us and our only hope is that people enjoy and connect with the songs and lyrics for what they are. We want them to be for everyone, really. And as such, I suppose you could say that makes it our most ambitious album, as we have fully given ourselves over to that. In short, we sincerely hope you enjoy it.”

The first single from Selling A Vibe is “Summer Seizures,” which is a total Cribs song because of how mellow and melancholy the music. “Lyrically, I was in the kitchen in my apartment in NYC one morning and I could feel that summer was starting,” says Jarman. “All the major events in my life seem to have happened in the summer, the good and the bad and so when I could feel it coming around again it was a way of marking time and looking at where I’m at now and trying to tie it all together. It’s a song about love, tragedy and learning to live with yourself, all set during summertime in NYC.”

Selling A Vibe Track List