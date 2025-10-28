The Cribs Share Dynamic New Single & Video “A Point Too Hard To Make”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2025 - 7:08 PM

Today, The Cribs are sharing their new single “A Point Too Hard To Make,” which is the latest track to emerge from the band’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, Selling A Vibe, that will be out on January 9, through Play It Again Sam. The ditty pairs chiming guitars with the classically Cribs call-and-response dual vocal approach. That characteristic feels all the more poignant given the album’s themes of rediscovering what is most important about their relationship and the touching embrace between brothers Gary and Ryan at the end of the video.

While talking about “A Point Too Hard To Make,” vocalist Gary Jarman said: “All that 2000’s damage, basically. Small-town romantics – years spent longing for connection, escape, excitement – given in abundance, for an entire decade. What do you do when the party is over? Where does it leave you? We will let you know if/when we get there. We’ve still got each other though. That’s what this one is about, a bit of a kitchen-sinker, really.”

For the three Jarman brothers, The Cribs has always been a heart-on-sleeve endeavor, documenting a realness and honesty, imbued with a raw spirit and a love for pop melodies, that winks with a healthy skepticism at a world increasingly weighed down by quantity over quality, style over substance. You need only look as far as the new album title for evidence of that. It can be argued though that with Selling A Vibe, that honesty is increasingly turned in the direction of each other, the first time they have so openly done so on one of their records.