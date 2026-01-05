David Lee Roth Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2026 - 3:48 PM

According to Consequence.net, David Lee Roth has announced A Night With David Lee Roth, which is a 30-city trek kicks off on April 16, in Airway Heights, Washington and runs through June 20, in Milwaukee. The upcoming tour will be stopping in Anaheim, California; Austin, Texas; Orlando; Nashville. Boston and other cities. A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins Thursday, January 8, at 10 a.m. local time for Live Nation All Access Members. General ticket sales start Friday, January 9, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

According to the artist’s setlists on on his 2025 outing, fans can expect a near-20-song set of Van Halen classics. Following the tour, Roth will perform at a previously announced appearance at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 7.

A Night With David Lee Roth Tour Dates

4/16 – Airway Heights, WA – Spokane Live

4/18 – Grand Ronde, OR – Spirit Mountain Casino

4/20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

4/22 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

4/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

4/27 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

4/29 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

5/1 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage

5/3 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

5/6 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5/9 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

5/12 – Wilmington, NC – CCFC’s Wilson Center

5/14 – Greensboro, NC – Tanger Center

5/16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

5/19 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

5/21 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

5/24 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

5/26 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre

5/29 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

5/31 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

6/3 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

6/5 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

6/7 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

6/9 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

6/11 – Fort Wayne, IN – Foellinger Theatre

6/13 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel

6/15 – Sioux Falls, SD – The Monument

6/17 – Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Amphitheater

6/20 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

8/07 – Sturgis, SD – Sturgis Buffalo Chip