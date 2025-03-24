Witchcraft Share Heavy New Single “Drömmar Av Is”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 24th, 2025 - 12:57 PM

Swedish Rock band Witchcraft released their new single “Drömmar Av Is,” (“Dreams of Ice”) while teaming up with metal Injection to help present the single. The band’s studio album Idag, is set to be released on May 23, 2025, according to Project Rock Journal.

“This album will reap souls and destroy wicked minds. And perhaps mend a couple of broken ones,” stated Magnus Pelander, lead vocalist. Witchcraft Announces New Album IDAG For May 2025 Release And Releases New Track “Burning Cross”



“Drömmar Av Is” is a shift away from their English-language material with the song being entirely in Swedish. The song starts strong with intense drumming before slowly building into hardcore guitar works. It almost adds an eerie, chilling undertone to it. Magnus Pelander’s vocals blend beautifully with the instrumental element and delivery, his voice is an additional asset to the song with the intense instrumentals being the real star of the show.

The song has a similar undertone to some of Witchcraft’s older works such as their albums Legend and Nucleus. The band can maintain its signature sound while also diving deep for a more experimental approach.

The release of the single alone has fans anticipating the album even more as it has been 13 years since the band last released a studio album. That’s a long time to keep fans waiting huh? The song’s release just shows a preview of new material on the way. As the days countdown to May 23, fans will have to wait patiently and keep out for any more teasers may Witchcraft may throw at them.





