The Bouncing Souls Share Festive New Single “Home For The Holidays”

The Bouncing Souls have shared a new song titled “Home For The Holidays,” a warm and clear-eyed release that feels deeply rooted in the band’s history and sense of community. Out November 21, the track is named after their long running late December shows at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, gatherings that became a tradition for fans looking for connection during a season that can feel isolating.

Rather than leaning into glossy holiday clichés, “Home For The Holidays” reflects the spirit that defined those shows from 2007 through 2016. It is a song about chosen family and shared space, written for the people who found comfort and belonging packed into a familiar room with familiar faces. Musically, it draws from The Bouncing Souls’ melodic punk foundation, pairing direct lyrics with a sense of warmth and resolve that has always been central to their sound.

Vocalist Greg Attonito has described the original holiday shows as a place for “the freaks, the nerds and the romantics,” and that intention carries through the song. It speaks to acceptance without overstating the message, trusting that listeners understand what it means to find home in a crowd rather than a calendar date.

The song was inspired during the band’s return to the Stone Pony last year as part of the venue’s 50th anniversary celebration, when they played the tenth Home For The Holidays show. That moment sparked reflection and ultimately became the foundation for the track.“Home For The Holidays” arrives ahead of the final leg of The Bouncing Souls’ co headlining tour with H2O, serving as a reminder of why the band has remained so vital for more than three decades.