The Bouncing Souls Announce New Album Ten Stories High For March 2023 Release

Home News Roy Lott January 18th, 2023 - 8:00 PM

The Bouncing Souls have announced their tenth full-length LP Ten Stories High for a March 24 release date via Pure Noise Records. The album follows their 2019 effort Crucial Moments and features ten tracks, including the album’s title track with its comic-inspired music video and “Higher Ground.” Both songs are classic 90’s skate punk tracks with choruses that audiences will definitely chant at their live shows.

The band’s frontman Greg Attonito spoke about the title track in a press release. “We really liked how the title added imagery of ten people in a ten story building living out their own external and internal experiences. It was a perfect summary to the project. After a few hours of tinkering with the music and words we had our title track for the record!” Check them out below.

The punk band also announced a North American tour that is slated to start this spring. It is set to kick off April 7 in Minneapolis with stops in Cleveland, Chicago, Tampa, Austin, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Nashville. Anti-Flag, A Wilhelm Scream, Samiam Swingin’ Utters and a few others will be joining the band on select dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now and can be purchased on the band’s website. See the full itinerary below.

Ten Stories High Tracklist:

1. Ten Stories High

2. Back To Better

3. Another Day In Denver

4. True Believer Radio

5. Shannon’s Song

6. Andy and Jackie

7. Vin and Casey

8. Magnus Air Organ

9. To Be Human

10. Higher Ground

The Bouncing Souls 2023 Tour Dates:

04/07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater * +

04/08 Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club +

04/09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue +

04/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts * +

04/12 Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom * +

04/13 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/14 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/15 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre * +

04/16 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall * +

05/11 Chicago, IL @ Metro ^ #

05/12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^ #

05/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^ #

05/15 Orlando, FL @ The Social ^ #

05/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^ #

05/17 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum^ #

05/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^ #

05/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^ #

05/21 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live ^ #

10/12 San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark * ~

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco * ~

10/14 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory * ~

10/15 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * ~

10/17 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall * ~

10/18 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile * ~

10/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw * ~

10/21 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall * ~

10/22 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater * ~

12/07 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live * %

12/09 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground * %

12/10 Nashville, TN @ The Brooklyn Bowl %

12/11 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %

12/13 Boston, MA @ The Royale %

* w/ Anti-Flag

^ w/ Samiam

# w/ Swingin’ Utters, Pet Needs

+ w/ A Wilhelm Scream, The Venomous Pinks

~ w/ Catbite, Urethane

% w/ Catbite, Blind Adam and The Federal League