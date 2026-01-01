Max Cavalera Comments On AI In Music: “My Hope Is That We Can Coexist With This Thing”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2026 - 4:31 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, in a new interview with the RRBG podcast, Max Cavalera weighed in on the growing use of artificial intelligence in music creation and he made it clear that, in his view, AI will never be able to replicate genuine human collaboration. Known for his decades of influential work and high-profile collaborations across metal, Cavalera pushed back against the idea that AI-generated tools could meaningfully replace the creative spark that comes from musicians working together organically.

While speaking about AI music generators that can create melodies, harmonies and lyrics through machine learning algorithms, the artist said: “That’s one of my arguments with people about this whole A.I. shit. To me, that’s like what A.I. cannot do, You can’t really put people like me and Dino [Cazares] or me and Chino [Moreno], or me and Tom Araya, and you get a cool song out of it. A.I. can never do that. And they won’t be able to do it. They’ll do a false Xerox of it, but it’s not the same… I don’t give a shit what people say. It’s not the same, man, and it will never be.”

While Cavalera was firm in his belief that AI cannot recreate true artistic chemistry, he stopped short of completely rejecting the technology altogether. Instead, he expressed cautious optimism about humanity finding a way to live alongside it: “My hope is that we can coexist with this thing; that’s my wish. ‘Cause I think some of it can be good, if it’s done the right way. I think we’re gonna actually learn to coexist with this A.I. technology and see where it goes from there. But the soul of the person, yeah, that’s a unique thing. Your heart, your passion, that’s a human thing, man.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford