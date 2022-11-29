Soulfly Announces Massive Early 2023 US Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 29th, 2022 - 3:05 PM

Today blabbermouth.net has reported that metal band Soulfly will start a U.S. tour in early 2023. The 57-date tour will start in January and end early April. Florida death metal band BodyBox, Maryland progressive metal band Half Heard Voices, Los Angeles industrial metal band Drift and Botswana, and metal band SkinFlint will be the opening acts on the tour.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday at 10a.m. local time

Soulfly‘s album Totem was released in August and it was a follow up to 2018’s Ritual which was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa, Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. It was produced by Max Cavalera with Arthur Rizk (Kreator, Municipal Waste and Code Orange). The LP also features John Powers (Eternal Champion), Chris Ulsh (Power Trip), and John Tardy (Obituary).

SOULFLY and BODYBOX tour dates:

With HALF HEARD VOICES

1/25 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

1/26 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum

1/27 – Farmington, NM – Inspired Moments Event Center

1/28 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

1/29 – El Paso, TX – RockHouse

1/31 – Tulsa, OK – The Vanguard

2/01 – Dallas, TX – Trees

2/02 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

2/03 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

2/04 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

2/05 – New Orleans, LA – The Parish

2/07 – Ft. Walton Beach, FL – Downtown Music Hall

2/08 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

2/09 – Orlando, FL – The Haven

2/10 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

2/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

2/13 – West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

2/14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

2/15 – Bensalem, PA – Broken Goblet Brewing

2/16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

With SKINFLINT

2/17 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

2/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall Of Williamsburg

2/19 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

2/20 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

2/21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

2/23 – Syracuse, NY – The Lost Horizon

2/24 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

2/25 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedrafts

2/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

2/28 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

3/01 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

3/02 – Battle Creek, MI – The Music Factory

3/03 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

3/04 – Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre

3/05 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

3/07 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

3/08 – Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom

3/10 – Denver, CO – HQ

3/11 – Greeley, CO – Moxi Theater

3/13 – Billings, MT – Pub Station

3/14 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

3/15 – Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory

3/16 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

3/17 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

3/18 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

3/19 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

3/21 – Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater

3/22 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

3/23 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium @ The Catalyst

3/24 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

3/25 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s

3/26 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

3/28 – Palmdale, CA – Transplants Brewing Company

3/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

3/30 – Pomona, CA – Glass House

3/31 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

4/01 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee Theatre