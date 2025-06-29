Kim Petras Shares Club-Ready New Single “Polo”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 29th, 2025 - 8:09 PM

Kim Petras is kicking off a new chapter with her latest single “Polo,” a confident pop track. The song leans into distorted synths and a heavy beat, with Kim’s voice teasing the line, “You want to get me out my Polo shirt.” It’s catchy, flirty and designed to make you move.

Kim says “Polo” was the first song that helped reset everything she’d been working on creatively. She wrote it while recovering from three broken toes, hanging out with producer Margo XS and playing old-school video games. The vibes were loose and spontaneous, and that energy shines through in the song. It’s fun, a little cheeky and completely unapologetic.

This single also marks the beginning of a new era for Kim. She’s been performing it at PRIDE festivals around the country, surprising fans with high energy sets and giving a taste of what’s coming next. In addition to “Polo,” she’s also been teasing another track called “Freak It,” which already has fans buzzing online.

More than just a party anthem, “Polo” is like a reintroduction to the bold, fearless pop star that Kim has always been. It’s her in the driver’s seat, having fun and setting the tone for what promises to be a big new phase in her career.