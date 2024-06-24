New Posthumous SOPHIE Album Announced For September 2024 Release, Kim Petras & BC Kingdom Featured On Lead Single “Reason Why”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to pitchfork.com, It has been announced that the first posthumous SOPHIE album, which will be released on September 27 through Transgressive and Future Classic. Leading the album is a collaboration with BC Kingdom and Kim Petras called “Reason Why” and as a whole, the tune is wonderful by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with bittersweet sounds.

SOPHIE died at the age of 34 from an accidental fall in Athens, Greece back in January 2021. She released the lone studio album of her lifetime, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, in June 2018. For the project, she was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Very little of SOPHIE’s music has been released since her death. Among the work available to the public are the Jlin collaboration “Jsloipnhie” and production for Hyd and Basside.

