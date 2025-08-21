Ethel Cain and Chelsea Wolf Perform “Punish” Together Live

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 21st, 2025 - 7:01 PM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Ethel Cain and Chelsea Wolf performed “Punish” together live on Monday night. On August 18th, Cain brought The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour to Berkeley, California. Singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe joined Cain on stage for their performance at the Greek Theatre.

Hayden Silas Anhedönia, also known as Ethel Cain, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer and model. Known for her ambient and southern gothic-style music and lyrics, Cain gained popularity after her 2022 debut album Preacher’s Daughter. Earlier this year, Cain released her drone album titled Perverts. Self-released on January 8, 2025 through her record label Daughters of Cain with distribution from AWAL, Cain wrote, recorded and produced the album in 2024. This album comes as a second part of her planned trilogy album series and includes 9 songs total.

Her single “Punish” was released on November 1, 2024 as part of her Perverts album. Cain’s song reached number 24 on the UK Album Downloads Chart. After the song’s release, Wolf – an American alternative singer-songwriter – participated in an “Ask Me Anything (AMA)” session on Reddit and was asked, “Who is an artist you’d love to collaborate with?” In her response, Wolf included a mention of Ethel Cain.

Cain’s current tour takes its name from her album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, which was released two weeks ago, according to JamBase. During a Monday night show of the tour, Cain said to the audience at The Greek, “Berkeley, please welcome to the stage, Chelsea Wolfe.” After they collaborated on “Punish,” Cain added, “Ethel Cain wouldn’t exist without Chelsea Wolfe.”

For more information on her tour, check out Cain’s official website here.