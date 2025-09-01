Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announces Winter 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Bergamini September 1st, 2025 - 7:21 PM

The classic rock orchestra is back and ready for another winter tour! The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced that they will be going on a 2025 Winter Tour that will include 106 concerts across the country. The tour will feature an all-new production of the group’s beloved “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” as well as other favorites such as pieces from Beethoven’s Last Night. Speaking of Beethoven’s Last Night, this year will be the 25th anniversary of its release, so the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be releasing a vinyl version of it on September 12. The 2LP set tells the story of Ludwig van Beethoven’s final hours while maintaining the group’s signature rock flare. It will come in two editions, an exclusive lenticular cover and a red vinyl pressing. The new 2LP can be purchased here.

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” follows the story of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. Fans have grown particularly accustomed to the track due to its powerful rock opera that both reinvents some of the more classical tunes. The 2025 Winter Tour will begin on November 13 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. It will continue through November and December until its final show on December 30 at the Fargodome in Fargo, ND. Presales for Trans-Siberian Orchestra fan club members will begin on September 4 to September 5. Presales for other select groups will begin on September 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will open to the public starting on September 12 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information about tickets, fans can visit the official website here.

Beethoven’s Last Night Tracklist:

“Overture” “Midnight” “Fate” “What Good This Deafness” “Mephistopheles” “What Is Eternal” “The Moment” “Vienna” “Mozart” “The Dreams Of Candlelight” “Requiem” “I’ll Keep Your Secrets” “The Dark” “Für Elise” “After The Fall” “A Last Illusion” This Is Who You Are” “Beethoven” “Mephistopheles’ Return” “Misery” “Who Is This Child” “A Final Dream”

2025 Winter Tour Dates:

11/13 – Resch Center – Green Bay, WI

11/13 – Mid-America Center – Council Bluffs, IA

11/15 – Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH

11/15 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

11/16 – Covelli Centre – Youngstown, OH

11/16 – Broadmoor World Arena – Colorado Springs, CO

11/19 – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

11/19 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

11/20 – First Horizon Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

11/20 – Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID

11/21 – PPL Center – Allentown, PA

11/21 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA

11/22 – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza – Wilkes-Barre, PA

11/22 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

11/23 – Giant Center – Hershey, PA

11/23 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

11/25 – Dignity Health Arena – Bakersfield, CA

11/26 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON

11/28 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

11/28 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

11/29 – DCU Center – Worcester, MA

11/29 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

11/30 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

11/30 – PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ

12/03 – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum – Fort Wayne, IN

12/03 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

12/04 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

12/04 – Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR

12/05 – Huntington Center – Toledo, OH

12/05 – Great Southern Bank Arena – Springfield, MO

12/06 – Nutter Center – Dayton, OH

12/06 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

12/07 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

12/07 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

12/10 – Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY

12/10 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL

12/11 – Lenovo Center – Raleigh, NC

12/11 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

12/12 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

12/12 – Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

12/13 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

12/13 – Kia Center – Orlando, FL

12/14 – Gas South Arena – Atlanta, GA

12/14 – Benchmark International Arena – Tampa, FL

12/17 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY

12/17 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

12/18 – UBS Arena – Elmont, NY

12/18 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

12/19 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

12/19 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

12/20 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

12/20 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

12/21 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA

12/21 – Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX

12/23 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

12/23 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

12/26 – Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH

12/26 – Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL

12/27 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

12/27 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

12/28 – TD Coliseum – Hamilton, ON

12/28 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

12/30 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC