Tigers Jaw Release New Song “Head is Like a Sinking Stone And Announce New Album Lost On You For March 2026 Release

Tigers Jaw is excited to share that they will release a new album called Lost on You on March 27, 2026, through Hopeless Records. This will be their seventh studio album and comes after their popular 2021 record, I Won’t Care How You Remember Me. They worked closely with producer Will Yip at Studio 4 in Philadelphia to create this album, which captures the emotional energy of their live shows.

The band has thrilled fans with their new lead single, “Head is Like a Sinking Stone.” The song comes with a video made from years of tour footage edited by Ricky Christian. It shows the band’s lively history and growth. The track started as a guitar riff by Mark Lebiecki, who recently joined Tigers Jaw. Ben Walsh wrote lyrics inspired by an eerie childhood dream where time froze while he was underwater at Nay Aug Park pool in Scranton. This vivid memory turned into something hauntingly beautiful for the song’s imagery, showing how beauty can often appear in surprising ways. Tigers Jaw is making things exciting with an album release show at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer on April 16, 2026. You can buy tickets starting December 12. Their new album, Lost on You, tells a story about time as something connected and not just a straight line. Songs like “Primary Colors” and “Baptized on a Redwood Drive” have the same laid-back rock feel you’d expect from big names like Jimmy Eat World and Weezer.

On the other hand, songs like “Head is Like a Sinking Stone” and “BREEZER” perfectly capture Tigers Jaw’s distinctive style. The lyrics deal with topics such as anxiety, intentions, opposites, and mysterious spirits. These themes invite listeners to reflect on various stages of life. In a world focused on time passing, Tigers Jaw’s new album urges people to accept life’s messy and beautiful moments. Brianna Collins sings in “Primary Colors” that understanding isn’t straightforward, and accepting this can lead to deep insights. Lost on You is set to be another important step in the band’s ongoing story, welcoming both old fans and newcomers into their evolving music journey.

<a href="https://tigersjaw.bandcamp.com/album/lost-on-you">Lost on You by tigers jaw</a>

Lost on You

1. It’s ok

2. Primary Colors

3. Head is Like a Sinking Stone

4. Anxious Blade

5. Baptized on a Redwood Drive

6. BREEZER

7. Ghost

8. Staring at Empty Faces

9. Light Leaks Through

10. Roses + Thorns

11. Lost on You