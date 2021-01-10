Tigers Jaw are the Entertainment at a Kid’s Party in New Video for “Hesitation”

Home News Krista Marple January 10th, 2021 - 8:20 PM

Scranton-based rock band Tigers Jaw have released a new music video for their track “Heistation,” which is set to be featured on their forthcoming album I Won’t Care How You Remember Me. The upcoming release has been named as one of Stereogum’s and Alternative Press’ Most Anticipated Albums of 2021, according to a press release. I Won’t Care How You Remember Me is due to be released on March 5 via Hopeless Records.

“‘Hesitation’ describes those sinking feelings of sensing that the person you love is beginning to drift away from you. It’s subtle at first, but these small details can slowly pull apart the fabric of a relationship. When you hear the hesitation before a response or see it before an action, your brain fills in the blanks and can sense that something is over before it’s actually over,” said Ben Walsh of the band, according to a press release.

The song is a catchy rock tune made up of pop-punk style vocals and loud instrumental that gives off a smooth overall sound. The video for the rock track “Hesitation” is placed in a backyard full of people dressed up in costume. A magician and his prop woman, a cowboy and a person dressed up in a large cat suit are shown performing for a group of young kids at a birthday party. The characters that are dressed up just happen to be the band member of Tigers Jaw.

“The video is a meditation on wonder and, in many ways, exists as an exercise in self-belief. Filmed entirely in a Pennsylvania backyard over the course of a few hot summer days, friends and family (safely) got together to aid in the construction of a previously unknown world — one shaped by the energy on the song itself. The video attempts to showcase the contrast between the physical and the ether, the concert and the abstract, working as a side-by-side metric to help identify when something simply does not add up,” said Walsh.

Tigers Jaw formed in 2005 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. A year after they began as a group, they released their debut album Belongs to the Dead. Since their first album, they have released five studio albums. To build the anticipation for their sixth album, they dropped two singles over the last few months that are to be featured on I Won’t Care How You Remember Me.

I Won’t Care How You Remember Me Track List:

1. I Won’t Care How You Remember Me

2. Cat’s Cradle

3. Hesitation

4. New Detroit

5. Can’t Wait Forever

6. Lemon Mouth

7. Body Language

8. Commit

9. Never Wanted To

10. Heaven Apart

11. Anniversary