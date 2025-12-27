Soundgarden Reflects on Spinal Tap’s Impact on Grunge Music During Rob Reiner Tribute

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 27th, 2025 - 3:50 PM

During a tribute to director Rob Reiner, Soundgarden talked about how the funny movie “This Is Spinal Tap” surprisingly impacted grunge music in the 1990s. With their strong sound and deep lyrics, Soundgarden was a key part of Seattle’s groundbreaking grunge scene that changed American music.

According to Consequence, looking back on those important years, the band members talked about how “This Is Spinal Tap,” a film making fun of rock ‘n’ roll life, really struck a chord with them. The movie’s funny look at the music industry’s wild and silly sides acted like a mirror for bands to see and joke about common stereotypes they faced. Even though it was meant to be funny, many musicians—especially in the grunge scene—found that it cleverly captured what life as an artist is really like.

Soundgarden pointed out that Rob Reiner’s work showed how important being genuine and open is in music, which are core values of grunge. The film made fun of the over-the-top side of rock, showing how different it was from the grunge style that valued real feelings and simple performances. For many artists in this genre, choosing a more honest and less commercial approach became their way to push back against popular rock trends at the time.

“This Is Spinal Tap” did more than just make fun of things. Soundgarden said it helped musicians be themselves without worrying about being famous or selling out. The grunge movement, which accepted its own flaws and imperfections, grew because it could laugh at itself but still focus on making serious music. While honoring Reiner, Soundgarden pointed out that movies like “This Is Spinal Tap” have helped shape how we see music. They reminded people how storytelling and comedy can impact the way artists express themselves. The tribute showed that art and films can support musicians in surprising ways, helping whole genres discover new creativity and self-awareness.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried