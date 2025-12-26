Evanescence Team Up With Gunship For New Rendition Of “Afterlife”

Home News Steven Taylor December 26th, 2025 - 2:17 PM

Evanescence has released a new version of “Afterlife,” their track made for the Devil May Cry animated series based on the popular video game series. As Metalinjection reports, the new version features British synthwave band Gunship, and was announced alongside the group performing the track at the 2025 Game Awards where the series was nominated for Best Adaptation. The new mix, striving for a more retro, game-like sound, comes complete with an equally old-school video. It can be found on the bands’ YouTube channels.

Coated with 80’s lofi and analogue aesthetic, the video accentuates the synthwave element brought in by Gunship. Evanescence singer Amy Lee’s vocals manage to still work strikingly well when explosive guitars are replaced with hazy synths. The video also features lyrics written in green computer console-esque text. The collaboration transforms the song into a whole new vibe while still keeping the heavy energy of the original.

For fans waiting for their fill of more traditional releases from Evanescence, Lee reassured that a new album will be out early next year. “I’ve been working on a new album for a while,” she said. “We’re really kind of rounding the corner. We have a lot of songs in progress and we’re looking to release our new album at the beginning of next year.” This coming sixth studio album will come as a follow up to 2021’s The Bitter Truth. The Devil May Cry animated series is also set to return in 2026 with a second season.