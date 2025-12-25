Morrissey Shares Tracklist For Upcoming Album With Sire Records

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 25th, 2025 - 2:16 PM

Morrissey has shared the tracklist for his upcoming album with Sire Records, offering fans an early look at what to expect from his next solo project. The announcement arrives on Christmas Day and has sparked considerable buzz among long-time followers of the former Smiths frontman. This marks a rare moment of clarity after a period in which Morrissey’s new music faced repeated delays and label challenges.

According to NME, the album’s tracklist was revealed today alongside Morrissey’s deal with Sire Records, which appears to be the label that will finally release his long-awaited material. Fans on social media and music forums have circulated the full list of titles, suggesting a blend of provocative and intriguing song names that reflect the artist’s distinctive lyrical style and thematic interests. The record is believed to be separate from previously delayed projects such as Bonfire Of Teenagers and instead aligns with the long-teased You’re Right, It’s Time project.

The range of titles hints at a record that spans personal introspection, cultural commentary and the idiosyncratic wit that has defined Morrissey’s solo work. Tracks such as “Make-Up Is A Lie” and “Zoom Zoom The Little Boy” evoke curiosity about lyrical content, while “Lester Bangs” nods to the influential rock critic whose legacy has intersected with alternative music culture. “You’re Right, It’s Time” is itself the title track and suggests a thematic centerpiece or statement of purpose for the album.

Morrissey’s decision to reveal this tracklist now suggests his renewed momentum after years of uncertainty around releasing new music. With Sire Records behind the project, the album could represent a significant moment in the artist’s career, reigniting interest among longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Album Tracklist: