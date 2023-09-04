Metallica Postpone Arizona Concert After James Hetfield Tests Positive For Covid-19

Home News Cait Stoddard September 4th, 2023 - 11:42 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

According to nme.com, metal band Metallica postponed their M72 World Tour performance in Glendale, Arizona this past weekend when lead singer James Hetfield tested positive for COVID-19.

Metallica were scheduled to perform at the State Farm Stadium on September 3 for their second show at the venue where it was later announced that the band were rescheduling the concert after COVID “caught up with” the Hetfield.

Night 2 of the M72 World Tour has been rescheduled ⬇️ https://t.co/fVJhys2ZHP — State Farm Stadium (@StateFarmStdm) September 2, 2023

Also Metallica went on social media to provide more information about Hetfield’s health and the rescheduled concert.

“NIGHT TWO IN GLENDALE IS RESCHEDULED TO SEPTEMBER 9! We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, COVID has caught up with James. We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you; we look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday. All tickets for September 3 will be honored at the September 9 show. For more information, including refund details, if you cannot join next weekend, please visit http://SeatGeek.com. Keep your eyes on http://Metallica.com and our socials for additional details and updates. PS: All M72 Weekend Takeover events scheduled for today and tomorrow (9/2 and 9/3) are still happening.”

