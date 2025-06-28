Laufey Announces New Album A Matter Of Time For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Lover Girl”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 28th, 2025 - 10:28 PM

Grammy-winning composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey has released the latest single from her highly anticipated forthcoming album, A Matter of Time. The new single, “Lover Girl” marks the third track that Laufey has released from the upcoming album, the other two being “Tough Luck” and “Silver Lining.” “Lover Girl” demonstrates Laufey’s incredible ability of combining jazz with modern day pop to make a song that appeals to both older and younger generations. The playful song sees Laufey confessing her somewhat embarrassing obsession with her lover and her desire to be with them always. Regarding the track, Laufey explained, “The hardest part of loving someone is being away from them. This is that story.”

A Matter of Time sees Laufey diving deeper into the more vulnerable aspects of her personality, specifically her flaws. Regarding the album’s heavier themes, she stated, “People expect a pretty facade of girly clothes, fantastical stories and romantic music. This time, I was interested in seeing how I could draw out the most flawed parts of myself and look at them directly in the mirror.” Through this search, she also encountered the experience of what she calls “real love,” which is both exciting and anxiety-provoking. Still, Laufey was sure to stick close to her timeless sound, reassuring fans that she is “constantly thinking about classical and jazz, how to properly preserve them and pay homage.” However, she also expressed her desire to “let [her] heart wander” while writing the upcoming album. To help her see her vision through, Laufey teamed up with a pair of co-producers, longtime collaborator Spencer Stewart and a new well-versed name, Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran). A Matter of Time can be pre-ordered here.

A Matter of Time has already been met with great success, even before its release on August 22. Laufey recently announced “A Matter of Time Tour” and has since sold over 250K tickets including two sold out shows at Madison Square Garden and another two sold out shows at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Due to its success, she has also added additional shows to multiple cities such as Toronto and San Francisco. The tour will begin on September 15 at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL and end on October 27 at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Tickets can be purchased here. Additionally, $1 of each ticket sold on the tour will go towards the Laufey Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to gifting young musicians with the supplies they need and offering financial grants for music programs around the world.