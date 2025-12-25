Gwen Stefani Shares Festive New Holiday Single “Hot Cocoa”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2025 - 6:20 AM

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Gwen Stefani has released the new holiday single, “Hot Cocoa.” As a whole, “Hot Cocoa” is a festive and cheery ditty that is filled with endless and classy instrumentation that brings a solid jazz vibe, while Stefani‘s stunning vocal performance sizzles the air with elegant harmonies and melodies. “Hot Cocoa” and the recently released “Shake The Snow Globe” are featured on a new version of the artist’s chart-topping holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Deluxe Edition – 2025), available exclusively on Amazon.

Released earlier this month, “Shake The Snow Globe (from “Oh. What. Fun.”) (Amazon Music Original),” is an original holiday track written, co-produced and performed by Stefani for the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios holiday comedy ‘Oh. What. Fun,’ which premiered globally on December 3, through Prime Video. Fans can stream both the song and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can also check out its music video, directed by Mike Ho, exclusively on the Amazon Music app.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas originally debuted on Billboard’s Top Seasonal Albums chart in 2017 and featured six originals, including the title track with Blake Shelton and six classic holiday tunes. 2018 saw the release of You Make It Feel Like Christmas Deluxe Edition featuring five added songs, including originals “Cheer For The Elves” and “Secret Santa” written by Stefani, Justin Tranter and busbee,as well as covers of classics “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Feliz Navidad ft. Mon Laferte.”

Photo: Owen Ela