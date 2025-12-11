Gwen Stefani Upsets Fans by Promoting a Religious App Alleged to Have “Anti-Abortion” Views

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 11th, 2025 - 4:15 PM

Photo: Owen Ela

Gwen Stefani has found herself at the center of online backlash after promoting a faith-based app that some critics say supports socially conservative positions. The controversy has ignited debate among her fans about the role of public figures in amplifying platforms tied to divisive issues. Many followers have taken to social media to express disappointment and concern about the singer’s endorsement.

According to NME, fans slammed Stefani for promoting the religious app Oasis after users pointed out that it is allegedly linked to anti-abortion views and other traditionalist positions that conflict with many followers’ values. The criticism escalated when screenshots of Stefani’s Instagram Story showed her encouraging followers to check out the app, which describes itself as a space for spiritual reflection and connection. Some fans interpreted the promotion as an implicit endorsement of the app’s alleged stance on reproductive rights, a topic that has become especially contentious in recent years.

Social media responses ranged from expressions of hurt to calls for clarification, with many long-time supporters saying they felt blindsided by the promotion. Several pointed out that music and faith can coexist separately, but that endorsing a platform associated with specific ideological alleged viewpoints felt exclusionary. Others urged Stefani to speak more clearly about her personal beliefs so fans would understand her motivations.

Stefani has not yet publicly addressed the backlash or commented directly on the alleged controversial views connected to the app. The situation highlights broader tensions in entertainment where celebrities’ personal endorsements can have significant cultural impact. Some fans have suggested that artists need to be more mindful of how their influence intersects with political and social issues. As the conversation continues online, many observers are watching to see whether Stefani will respond or adjust her approach to public promotions.