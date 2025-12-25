Drew & Ellie Holcomb Release New Holiday EP I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2025 - 6:45 AM

Beloved husband-and-wife duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb officially welcome the holiday season with the release of their new EP, I’ll Be Home For Christmas, which is out today on all streaming platforms. The three-song collection finds the pair revisiting timeless classics through their signature blend of close harmonies, heartfelt storytelling and the kind of joyful, easy warmth that has made their holiday performances a treasured annual tradition.

Across the EP, the Holcombs bring new life to familiar favorites by balancing reverence, nostalgia and playful spirit. From intimate and fireside arrangements to moments of upbeat holiday fun, I’ll Be Home For Christmas captures the full emotional spectrum of the season. “I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ is a song that has floated through the air of most every Christmas morning memory that I have. It’s often been Amy Grant’s version, so getting to record this warm and nostalgic song as a duet with my husband was an absolute delight! I hope our version of this Christmas classic will float through the air of your Christmas memories too, and that it will add the warmth and light of home to your holiday season, said Ellie Holcomb.

Drew Holcomb adds: Over the years of writing and recording Christmas songs, we have always loved the spectrum of songs that we all know and love. With the more playful moments on this EP, I love the lighthearted rock ’n’ roll that brings humor and fun to this key part of childhood—when kids discover the magic and mystery of who Santa Claus is. It’s a fun break from the more sentimental songs and leans into the joyful, humorous side of the holidays. Can’t wait to play these live during the Christmas shows.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz