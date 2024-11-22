Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single “High Seas”

Home News Lily Meline November 22nd, 2024 - 5:57 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Continuing their shared musical journey, the happily-married Drew and Ellie Holcomb have released the second single off their upcoming album Memory Bank, set to release on January 24, 2025. Along with the help of Drew Holcomb’s band, The Neighbors, the duo deliver a soft, yet strong ballad with “High Seas.”

Ellie Holcomb describes the song as being a “tribute to saying yes to a person, having no idea what kind of joys or sorrows you’ll walk through together.” The couple sing the song together in perfect harmony, melting Drew’s accented baritone and Ellie’s flowery soprano into one delicious concoction. The lyrics recount the highs and lows of a relationship and how, even in the toughest times, your partner can help lift your spirits. Examples given fall along the lines of “Car broke down on the side of the road / ‘Here Comes the Sun’ on the radio,” and “From a honeymoon in the sand / To long nights in a hospital bed.”

The song’s moments of melancholy are a staple for Drew Holcomb’s work, though it appears that performing with his wife brings a special level of joy and passion to his music. It’ll be interesting to see if the rest of the album will be as contentedly warm and pretty as “High Seas,” and even if they aren’t, they’ll be sure to find something made with love.

You can listen to the song for yourself below: