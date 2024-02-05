Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce New EP Brick By Brick For February 2024 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Ryan Freund February 5th, 2024 - 5:40 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

This year, Valentine’s Day is special for fans of Drew and Ellie Holcomb as they have just announced that they will be releasing their new EP, Brick by Brick , which will be released on the holiday. The title track to the project has already been out for a little bit and the EP is expected to build on the sound of the “achingly beautiful” track.

This EP will be the duo’s first release since their single “Bones” which followed their 2022 album titled Coming Home: A Collection of Songs. Ellie Holcomb spoke on her excitement of the upcoming project by explaining “‘Brick by Brick’ tells the slow and steady kind of love story that heals us and invites us back home to ourselves. This is the love I’ve known in Drew, and I’ll be forever grateful for it”.

The release of Brick by Brick also continues the couple’s history of working with each other as they have collaborated since 2005 when Ellie was in Drew’s band called Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. The couple who have been married since 2006 have both individually released projects as Ellie has solo endeavors and Drew has continued to release with his band. The couple will be touring throughout the year, so fans will have the chance to celebrate the new music soon!