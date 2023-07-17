Jeremih Shares Suave New Song “Room” Featuring Adekunle Gold and 2 Chainz

Home News Zach Monteiro July 17th, 2023 - 5:07 PM

Chicago-based singer and songwriter Jeremih is celebrating his 36th birthday with the release of a new song titled “Room” featuring both Adekunle Gold and 2 Chainz. This song is the singer’s first new release of 2023.

The song itself features all three artist’s unique styles on top of the accompanying summer-vibe beat. Jeremih’s chorus of insisting “baby, let’s get a room” is eventually joined by Gold’s Nigerian flair and 2 Chainz matching the two with his own iconic style.

“Room” is Jeremih’s first new release of 2023, as the artist capped off the previous year with “Changes” which would go on to garner widespread acclaim as well as millions of streams. 2022 proved to be an eventful year for the singer as he had also celebrated the 10th anniversary of Late Nights with its release of various streaming services.

Jeremih will soon be going on 50 Cent’s “The Final Lap” tour later this week, which will also feature Busta Rhymes as a special guest. The first stop on the tour is scheduled for July 21st in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Maverik Center. Tour tickets can be found here.

Check out our previous articles on Jeremih below: