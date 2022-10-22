Jeremih Returns With Airy New Song & Video “Changes”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 22nd, 2022 - 4:38 PM

R&B Artist Jeremih is back with a brand new song and accompanying video titled, “Changes.” Brooklyn Vegan reports that it has been quite a while since the 35 – year – old singer has released any new music, making the new track a beyond welcoming one.

In an airy, vulnerable tone, Jeremih talks about the pressures and confusion he feels in what can be assumed as a romantic relationship. He sings, “How you tell me I was playing games/Treat me like you didn’t tell me the same/How you gonna forget all the things we did in one argument then change.”

In the accompanying music video, Jeremih can be seen in different scenes with a woman meant to represent his partner. The two seem to always be happy and getting along well as they lay in bed, lounge next to one another on a couch surrounded by books, and laugh in the rain. Eventually, though, the woman gets upset and walks out of each shot leaving Jeremih ultimately alone in the rain.