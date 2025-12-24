Luke Bryan Teams Up With Ella Langley On New Cover of “Winter Wonderland” With Music Video

Home News Jasmina Pepic December 24th, 2025 - 4:38 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Luke Bryan is ushering in the holiday season with a festive visual pairing for a classic Christmas favorite. The country superstar has teamed up with Ella Langley for a new cover of “Winter Wonderland,” accompanied by a released music video. The collaboration brings together two distinct voices in country music for a warm and celebratory seasonal moment.

The music video for “Winter Wonderland” was released alongside Bryan’s new three song project, Luke Bryan Christmas, his first official Christmas EP. Shot and directed by Evan Harney, the video leans into cozy holiday imagery and lighthearted chemistry between Bryan and Langley, capturing the joyful spirit of the season. Set against winter themed visuals, the clip highlights the playful back and forth between the two artists as they deliver a bright and melodic take on the beloved standard.

“Winter Wonderland” serves as the centerpiece of the EP, which also includes “Holy Night” and Bryan’s earlier holiday favorite “Run Run Rudolph.” The project marks a milestone in Bryan’s career, as he has previously only released Christmas singles rather than a full holiday collection. Pairing with Langley adds a fresh dynamic to the song, blending her rising star presence with Bryan’s well established charm.

The release arrives during an especially celebratory period for Bryan, who recently earned multiple new RIAA certifications across his catalog, including several multi platinum singles. His career achievements continue to stack up, with billions of global streams, dozens of chart topping songs and numerous major industry awards.

As fans head into the holidays, the “Winter Wonderland” video offers a cheerful soundtrack and visual companion for the season.







