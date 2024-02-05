mxdwn Music

Luke Bryan Announces Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

February 5th, 2024 - 5:59 PM

Luke Bryan has just announced his Spring & Summer 2024 North American tour dates. The “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” will kick off in Canada in Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17 with Chayce Beckham and Tenille Arts joining the stage. The tour is expected to run through mid-September.

Throughout the run of the tour, Luke is expected to feature many artists including the likes of Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily-Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top,  and DJ Rock. According to the press release the tour will feature two stadium dates.

The date at Truist Field Stadium in Atlanta on August 17 will have guests Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe, and Chayce Beckham. The Wrigley Field date in Chicago on August 25th will include appearances from Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence, and Chayce Beckham.

The Live Nation-produced tour will go on sale for the general public on February 9th. Ticket pre-sale for Luke Bryan fan club members will begin on Tuesday, Feb 6 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 8 at 5 pm local time.

“Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” Schedule

4/17/2024 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
4/18/2024 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
4/24/2024 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
4/25/2024 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
6/13/2024 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
6/14/2024 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
6/15/2024 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
6/21/2024 Endicott, NY En-Joie Golf Course*
6/22/2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
6/27/2024 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena**
6/28/2024 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre**
7/11/2024 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/12/2024 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
7/13/2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
7/18/2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
7/19/2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
7/26/2024 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
7/27/2024 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena**
7/28/2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/1/2024 Idaho Falls, ID Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center
8/2/2024 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
8/8/2024 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/9/2024 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
8/10/2024 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater
8/15/2024 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
8/17/2024 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
8/22/2024 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
8/24/2024 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
8/25/2024 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
9/5/2024 Somerset, WI Somerset Amphitheater
9/7/2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
9/12/2024 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**
9/14/2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
