Luke Bryan Announces Spring & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Ryan Freund February 5th, 2024 - 5:59 PM

Luke Bryan has just announced his Spring & Summer 2024 North American tour dates. The “Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” will kick off in Canada in Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on April 17 with Chayce Beckham and Tenille Arts joining the stage. The tour is expected to run through mid-September.

Throughout the run of the tour, Luke is expected to feature many artists including the likes of Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael, Larry Fleet, HunterGirl, Ella Langley, Tracy Lawrence, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Meghan Patrick, Lily-Rose, Josh Ross, Alana Springsteen, Zach Top, and DJ Rock. According to the press release the tour will feature two stadium dates.

The date at Truist Field Stadium in Atlanta on August 17 will have guests Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe, and Chayce Beckham. The Wrigley Field date in Chicago on August 25th will include appearances from Bailey Zimmerman, Tracy Lawrence, and Chayce Beckham.

The Live Nation-produced tour will go on sale for the general public on February 9th. Ticket pre-sale for Luke Bryan fan club members will begin on Tuesday, Feb 6 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 8 at 5 pm local time.

“Mind Of A Country Boy Tour” Schedule