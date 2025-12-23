Refused Play Final Farewell Show In Umea

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2025 - 2:26 PM

According to NME.com, Refused played their final show in their hometown of Umeå on December 21, following a recent run of last dates in the UK and Europe. To mark the end of their 31-year career, the band played a 21-song set, which was livestreamed worldwide.

The setlist sailed through the band‘s biggest hits and ended on “New Noise”, which is from their 1998 album, The Shape of Punk to Come. After the show, frontman Dennis Lyxzén said: “The weekend is over, and it’s been overwhelming to say the least. I need a couple of days to process everything and I will post more on the matter.”

“But for now: thanks to everyone that came to the shows, or watch the live stream or just made all of this possible. I love you all,” he continued. “Refused is dead. Long live Refused.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela