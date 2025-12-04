Refused Launches Kickstarter in Support of a Documentary About The Band

Home News Ajala Fields December 4th, 2025 - 7:14 PM

As Refused comes to the end of their career as a band, they’ve announced a new career-spanning documentary, Exit to End, coming in 2026. They have launched a Kickstarter seeking $23,282 to make it happen, according to MetalInjection.

The Kickstarter starts with telling us of Refused’s last concert in Umeå, where Refused stepped off stage for the last time. “In the very city where it all began, they bring their journey to a close. From a damp basement in the Umeå suburb of Teg to the world’s biggest festivals – Exit to End tells the story of a band that never compromised, and of a movement that set out to change both music and society.

Currently in production, the film follows Refused during their final world tour, weaving between past and present – from the hardcore scene of 1990s Umeå to today’s global stages. Through the story of the band, the film paints a broader portrait of Sweden: a country in transformation, where youth rebellion and political idealism collided with crisis and change.

1990s Umeå and Sweden form the historical heart of the film. Amidst economic recession, rising right-wing extremism and social unrest, a unique youth movement emerged in Umeå where hardcore, veganism and antifascism came together. In this small northern city, music and activism fused into a global force. The story of Refused is also the story of that moment – of a generation unwilling to give up on its belief in change.

The band’s international breakthrough came only after their split in 1998. Their landmark album The Shape of Punk to Come would go on to inspire artists worldwide – from Rage Against the Machine to Foo Fighters – and establish Refused as one of the most influential punk bands of all time.

At its core, Exit to End is also a story of friendship and conflict. The film centers on the complex and often stormy relationship between singer Dennis Lyxzén and drummer David Sandström – two creative forces whose tension and connection have shaped the soul of Refused.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela