All 4 Members of Refused Have a New Band In The Works

Members of Swedish punk band Refused have announced their last run of shows following their final North American tour. According to an article published by Brooklyn Vegan , their last shows as Refused will take place in their home country of Sweden this December. “The lineups are stacked with old friends, comrades and collaborators as well as some of the best newer bands in the heavy, punk and/or violent music spectrum,” drummer Savid Sandström said of the shows via social media. As mentioned by Stereogum a year ago, Refused claimed the band was breaking up and released a tribute album, The Shape Of Punk To Come Obliterated, which featured various artists covering some of their most popular songs. Now, they’re ready for something new, an entirely new band.

Via a statement posted to social media platforms, Sandström elaborated on the situation, claiming the band was “never good” for his and fellow bandmate Dennis’ relationship. “A new band has been born,” Dennis continues, “a band with no baggage, no fans to please, limited only by our wildest musical hopes and dreams. We’re very excited about getting around to taming this new wild beast.” This new band will contain existing Refused members, including vocalist Dennis Lyzén, bassist Magnus Flagge and guitarist Mattias Bärjed.

Refused has not revealed much about this new band, including a potential name, as they seem focused on concluding their run as Refused. Fans interested in tickets to the band’s farewell tour can visit their official website here.