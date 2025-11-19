Father John Misty Announces 2026 Spring and Summer Tour Dates and Festival Appearances

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 19th, 2025 - 8:13 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Father John Misty is returning to the road with an expansive run of Spring and early Summer 2026 shows. The newly announced dates support his acclaimed album Mahashmashama which marks its one year anniversary this week. The tour will bring Misty across the Western US and through a series of major European festivals and headlining dates.

The Western US stretch opens Monday March 23 in Ventura CA at the Majestic Ventura Theater and wraps Sunday May 17 in Pomona CA at The Fox Theater. Along the way Father John Misty will perform two nights at The Castro Theatre in San Francisco on March 24 and 25 as well as two nights at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on April 3 and 4. He is also set to headline Boise’s Treefort Festival on March 29 before continuing through Montana Oregon Colorado Nevada and Utah.

Misty’s European run begins Monday June 1 in Lisbon PT marking his first headlining shows in Portugal in eight years. That leg will close Sunday June 14 in Wicklow IE with a headlining performance at Beyond The Pale Festival. Additional appearances include Primavera Festival in Barcelona ES and Northside Festival in Aarhus DK plus stops in Porto Amsterdam, Cologne Antwerp and London.

Mahashmashama continues to draw praise from major publications including The New Yorker which called it “an aching monument to human imperfection.” The album is out now worldwide from Sub Pop and in Europe from Bella Union.

Fan presales for headlining dates begin Wednesday, November 19th, at 10 am local time with general on sale beginning Friday, November 21st, at 10 am. Seattle fans can purchase presale tickets in person at the Paramount Box Office starting Thursday, November 20th, at 10 am, with coffee donuts limited posters and Sub Pop merchandise available while supplies last.

US TOUR DATES MARCH 2026

3/23 – Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura CA

3/24 – The Castro Theatre – San Francisco CA

3/25 – The Castro Theatre – San Francisco CA

3/27 – Channel 24 – Sacramento CA

3/28 – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Grand Theatre – Reno NV

3/29 – Treefort Music Festival – Boise ID

3/31 – The Wilma – Missoula MT

4/2 – McDonald Theatre – Eugene OR

4/3 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle WA

4/4 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle WA

5/14 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen CO

5/15 – Kilby Block Party – Salt Lake City UT

5/16 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas NV

5/17 – The Fox Theater – Pomona CA

EU TOUR DATES JUNE 2026