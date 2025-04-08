Father John Misty Announces US Spring & Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Father John Misty has announced a new slate of U.S. headlining tour dates for September 2025, extending his ongoing tour in support of his acclaimed album Mahashmashana. The new leg kicks off September 14 in Denver, CO, and wraps October 2 in Fayetteville, AR. Cut Worms will support all dates on this run.
This fall stretch adds to a packed touring schedule for the singer-songwriter, who is currently wrapping up a sold-out UK/EU spring tour. A summer run of North American dates—featuring Lucinda Williams and Hamilton Leithauser as special guests—is already set for July, with several shows sold out, including a two-night stint at Portland’s Revolution Hall.
Tickets for the newly announced September shows go on fan presale Wednesday, April 9 at 10 a.m. local time (password: HONEYBEAR), with general onsale beginning Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m.
September/October 2025 U.S. Tour Dates:
09/14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
09/16 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
09/17 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
09/18 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
09/20 – St. Augustine, FL – Sing Out Loud Festival
09/21 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards
09/22 – Durham, NC – DPAC
09/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
09/25 – Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
09/30 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Theater
10/01 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
10/02 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live
For more information and ticket links, visit fatherjohnmisty.com.
Photo credit: Sharon Alagna