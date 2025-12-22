Caliban Unveil “Dear Suffering” (Feat. Andreas Bjulver) Live in Cologne 2025”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 22nd, 2025 - 8:19 PM

Before embarking on the Darkness Over X-Mas tour, Caliban has released the song, “Dear Suffering” (Feat. Andreas Bjulver of Cabal) Live in Cologne 2025 (Live Video).” The tune is part of the digital Back From Hell (Deluxe Edition). For the release, the band did not only capture some songs from their home show in Cologne last summer but also recorded “Anthem,” which is a brand new song, as well as two cover versions: “You Only Live Once” and “Shout.”

For over two decades, Caliban has stood as one of the defining forces in metalcore. With their latest album, Back From Hell, the German band continues to evolve their sound ,while staying true to the intensity and emotion that have defined their career. Led by founding members Andreas Dörner (vocals) and Marc Görtz (guitar), the band’s current lineup includes new vocalist and bassist Iain Duncan, whose clean vocals, songwriting skills and diverse perspective and experience bring a fresh dimension to their already powerful dynamic. Complemented by longtime drummer Patrick Grün and guitarist Denis Schmidt, Caliban’s formidable lineup is poised to deliver a relentless and emotionally charged experience that reaffirms their status as metalcore pioneers.