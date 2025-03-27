Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Allegedly Got 125 FCC Complaints With Some Mentioning Drake 

Home News Charlotte Huot March 27th, 2025 - 12:48 PM

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance sparked controversy, drawing 125 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with some viewers specifically mentioning his ongoing feud with Drake, according to Complex.

Complaints ranged from concerns about inappropriate lyrics and choreography to accusations of anti-American themes. Some critics were upset that only Black performers were featured, while others focused on Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us,” his Grammy-winning diss track widely believed to be aimed at Drake. At least ten complaints expressed disappointment that Lamar allegedly used the stage to highlight his “personal vendetta” against the Toronto rapper.

One complaint cited by the FCC accused Lamar of making “false and scandalous claims” about Drake, referencing lyrics in “Not Like Us” that imply serious allegations. Another complaint oddly singled out Serena Williams, who made a cameo during the performance, accusing her of promoting “gang affiliation.”

Despite the controversy, the backlash remains minor compared to past halftime shows. Lamar’s performance was watched by over 133.5 million live viewers and amassed 3.65 billion views, including 1.7 billion from user-generated content. In contrast, Rihanna’s 2024 show received around 100 complaints, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s 2020 performance faced over 1,300.

The reaction highlights the polarizing nature of Lamar’s halftime show, which was both widely celebrated and criticized for its cultural and artistic choices.

